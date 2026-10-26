Neil Young Sues Trump Committee Over Rally Song

By Jared Foretek ( October 26, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Singer-songwriter Neil Young sued President Donald Trump's joint fundraising committee for $10 million in Virginia federal court Monday, claiming that the committee violated a 2020 settlement when it used his hit "Rockin' in the Free World" without a license at an Ohio rally earlier this month....
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