SEC Counsel Joins Venable Team, Former Boss In DC
By Jack Rodgers ( October 27, 2026, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Venable announced Tuesday it has hired a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer who spent the past 10 years in myriad legal roles at the agency and most recently had a senior position in the SEC Division of Trading and Markets' legal review office....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.