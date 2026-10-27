Union Fights To Preserve Challenge To Texas A&M 'Woke' Ban

By Emily Brill ( October 27, 2026, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge should preserve claims that Texas A&M is violating the First Amendment by banning "woke" teachings on race, gender and sexual orientation, a professors' union argued, saying the university system's argument in favor of the censorship policy violates U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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