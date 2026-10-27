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NC Health Plan, Atrium Settle Spat Over Cost-Sharing Program

By Hayley Fowler ( October 27, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina state health plan said on Tuesday that it will add Atrium Health to its list of in-network providers next year after a public showdown over the nonprofit health system's exclusion from the plan's new preferred provider program....

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