NC Health Plan, Atrium Settle Spat Over Cost-Sharing Program
By Hayley Fowler ( October 27, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina state health plan said on Tuesday that it will add Atrium Health to its list of in-network providers next year after a public showdown over the nonprofit health system's exclusion from the plan's new preferred provider program....
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