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Electrician Co. Can't Appeal £47K VAT Bill, Tribunal Says

By Kevin Pinner ( October 27, 2026, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An electrician company can't appeal a decision finding it liable for nearly £47,000 ($62,500) in value-added taxes on the grounds that a lower tribunal shouldn't have continued a remote hearing after its representative was disconnected, the Upper Tribunal said Tuesday....

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