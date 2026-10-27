Texas Panel Reinstates Home Invasion Shooting Convictions

By Parker Quinlan ( October 27, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday reversed a lower court's grant of a new trial to a man convicted of shooting his ex-wife five times during a home invasion, ruling he did not prove the evidence against him was insufficient or that a prosecutor's arguments during the initial trial were improper....
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