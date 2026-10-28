DOJ Drops Bid To Block Peltola Campaign Intervention

By Courtney Bublé ( October 28, 2026, 2:54 PM EDT) -- In light of reporting that Mary Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee allegedly were involved in recruiting a second Dan Sullivan to run for Senate, the U.S. Department of Justice is dropping its opposition to having the campaign intervene in the case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.