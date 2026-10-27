Mich. Judge Says FOIA Delay Didn't Equal Records Denial
By Susan Smiley ( October 27, 2026, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Michigan Court of Claims judge on Monday dismissed an open records lawsuit from former state Attorney General Mike Cox against the Michigan Department of State, ruling the department never denied his Freedom of Information Act request related to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's communications with the Southern Poverty Law Center....
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