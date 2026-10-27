Paul Weiss-Led BCE Sells Stake In New Tower Biz For $1.74B
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 27, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP-advised Canadian communications company BCE Inc. on Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Bell Canada has entered into an agreement with investment firm La Caisse to form a new wireless tower infrastructure company, with La Caisse acquiring a 49.9% stake in the new business for CA$2.45 billion ($1.74 billion)....
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