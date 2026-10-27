4th Circuit Says W.Va. Daniel's Law Is Unconstitutional

By Rose Krebs ( October 27, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a district court determination striking down as unconstitutional West Virginia's law restricting the publication of the home addresses and phone numbers of law enforcement and judicial officials, saying the district court applied "well-established" First Amendment principles....
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