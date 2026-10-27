5-Hour Energy Sellers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 27, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Family-owned wholesalers urged the Ninth Circuit to revive antitrust claims Tuesday alleging 5-Hour Energy violated price discrimination law by providing Costco with disproportionate promotional support, arguing the court wrongly applied an "extremely narrow view of antitrust injury."...
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