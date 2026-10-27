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CIT OKs Commerce's 3rd Try At Justifying Korean Steel Duty

By Jack McLoone ( October 27, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce appropriately showed the allocation of certain Korean government additional emissions permits to be a specific countervailable subsidy on its third attempt, the U.S. Court of International Trade said Tuesday, sustaining a duty rate on certain steel plate....

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