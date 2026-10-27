'Fixer,' Ex-NCAA Player Plead Guilty In Game-Rigging Case

By Hailey Konnath ( October 27, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Both an Arkansas man accused of bribing NCAA men's basketball players to rig games and a former University of Southern Mississippi player have agreed to plead guilty in the sprawling sports betting case, according to filings in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday....
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