Mallet Wins Injunction On Release Of Baking Product Secrets
By Elliot Weld ( October 27, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Baking product company Mallet & Co. was granted a permanent injunction Tuesday to stop a rival from accessing or disclosing its trade secrets after a federal judge ordered the rival to pay $11.4 million in legal bills for sharing copied goods in publicly accessible court documents....
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