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11th Circ. Says Justices' Ruling Unravels Sentence Reduction

By Brandon Lowrey ( October 27, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday reversed a Florida federal judge's decision to reduce on compassionate-release grounds the 39-year sentence of a man convicted of robbing drug dealers, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent opinion in a similar case, Rutherford v. U.S....

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