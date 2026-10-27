10th Circ. Backs Trooper Killer's Violent Crime Charge

By Parker Quinlan ( October 27, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled that a man convicted of killing an Oklahoma state trooper nearly 30 years ago cannot have a portion of his conviction dropped, finding Tuesday that under federal law, killing a law enforcement officer in furtherance of a drug offense meets the definition of a crime of violence. ...
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