Wash. Gov. Creates Fraud Post, Backs Broader Medicaid FCA

By Ben Adlin ( October 28, 2026, 7:22 PM EDT) -- As part of a push to expand fraud prevention efforts in Washington, Gov. Bob Ferguson signed an executive order Tuesday to create a new chief fraud prevention officer position and a statewide fraud prevention work group, also announcing forthcoming legislation that would broaden the state's Medicaid False Claims Act....
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