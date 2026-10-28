6th Circ. Won't Hear Fear-Based Claim Outside Removal Order

By Ganesh Setty ( October 28, 2026, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said it lacked jurisdiction to review the denial of a Honduran national's bid to avoid being sent back to Honduras for fear of persecution because he did not directly challenge his final removal order, overturning prior circuit precedent....
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