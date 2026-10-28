5th Circ. Backs Liberty Mutual Unit In Pileup Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti ( October 28, 2026, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit owes no coverage to contractors for a Texas interstate construction project who are facing lawsuits over a fatal 130-vehicle pileup caused by a historic winter storm, the Fifth Circuit said, finding that the suits did not allege bodily injury arising out of the contractors' work....
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