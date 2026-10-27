CFTC Sues Utah To Widen Prediction Market State Brawl
By Aislinn Keely ( October 27, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Utah on Tuesday became the latest state to catch a suit from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission when the agency accused the state of treading on its "exclusive jurisdiction" over the prediction markets by bringing an enforcement action that branded Kalshi's sports contracts as bets....
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