What To Expect From Calif.'s Incoming Health AI Laws

By Paul Pitts and James Hennessy ( November 4, 2026, 4:23 PM EST) -- The California Legislature has decided that hospitals and clinics, not just artificial intelligence developers, will answer for how AI behaves at the bedside. That is the practical upshot of new state laws that set statewide ground rules for AI in clinical care....
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