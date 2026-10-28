5th Circ. Bars Immunity In Texas A&M Wage Retaliation Suit

By MJ Koo ( October 28, 2026, 12:34 PM EDT) -- Government officials can't use a special legal protection to escape lawsuits accusing them of punishing workers who complain about their pay, the Fifth Circuit found, allowing a former Texas A&M University adviser to pursue her claim that her supervisor fired her over a paycheck dispute....
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