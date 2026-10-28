Electronics-Maker Says $48.5M Tax Suit Wrongly Tossed

By Jarek Rutz ( October 28, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd. urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive its bid for a $48.5 million tax distribution from its Nextracker Inc. spinoff, arguing the companies' agreements entitled it to the money, while Nextracker maintained Flex had agreed to bear the tax costs....
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