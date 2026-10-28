Ex-Chemical Co. Owner Fights $69.2M Trade Secrets Award

By Jarek Rutz ( October 28, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a chemical manufacturer and his nephews urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a nearly $69.2 million trade secrets judgment, arguing the award rests on an inflated estimate of what it would cost to recreate stolen formulas, while buyer Arxada insisted the defendants should not profit from taking them....
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