LA's Top Federal Prosecutor 'Unlawfully Serving,' Judge Finds
By Christine DeRosa ( October 28, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled that Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor isn't legally serving in the role and that he is disqualified from participating in or supervising two criminal prosecutions....
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