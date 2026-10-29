Compete Act Reinforces Calif.'s Antitrust Leadership Role

By Karen Lent, Boris Bershteyn and Sammuel Auld ( October 29, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 1776, known as the Competition and Opportunity in Markets for a Prosperous, Equitable and Transparent Economy, or Compete, Act. The governor's signature ushers the bill into law and ensures it will take effect Jan. 1, as the trend of state attorneys general stepping in amid a perceived reduction in federal action continues....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.