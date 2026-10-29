Ashurst Perkins Hires Freshfields Investigations Co-Lead

By Jack Rodgers ( October 29, 2026, 12:57 PM EDT) -- Ashurst Perkins Coie has hired the co-leader of Freshfields LLP's congressional investigations team, who makes the move just a week before the U.S. midterm elections to advise clients on congressional inquiries and other government investigations....
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