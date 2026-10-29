Parsing The Lowest SEC Enforcement Stats In Over A Decade
By Gerald Hodgkins and Destinee Haller ( October 29, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Sept. 30 marked the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fiscal year 2026 and Chairman Paul Atkins' first full fiscal year at the helm. With new leadership in the Division of Enforcement vowing to bring the SEC's enforcement program "back to basics," the SEC's fiscal year 2026 saw historically low enforcement numbers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.