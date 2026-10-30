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What Patent Litigators Should Know From Q3

By Dani Kass ( October 30, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- By the numbers Patent Cases by Quarter 926 Q1 2026 995 Q2 2026 1,216 Q3 2026 Source: Lex Machina More than 1,200 patent suits were filed between July 1 and Sept. 30, and nearly a quarter of them have been assigned to ​U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, according to data from Lex Machina....

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