What Patent Litigators Should Know From Q3

By Dani Kass ( October 30, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- By the numbers
Patent Cases by Quarter
926
Q1 2026
995
Q2 2026
1,216
Q3 2026
Source: Lex Machina
More than 1,200 patent suits were filed between July 1 and Sept. 30, and nearly a quarter of them have been assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, according to data from Lex Machina....
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