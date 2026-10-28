UK Director Owes Tax On Shuffled Debt, Tribunal Affirms

By Jack McLoone ( October 28, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The moving of a roughly £513,000 ($684,000) loan a U.K. director owed his company to its parent holding company still counts as a release of the loan, a London court affirmed Wednesday, sticking the director with an additional £195,000 in income tax....
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