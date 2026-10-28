Eagle Hunt Blocked Over NM Tribes' Religious Harm Fears

By Joyce Hanson ( October 28, 2026, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has for now blocked the U.S. government from issuing special permits that would allow the Pueblo of Jemez tribe to kill one bald or golden eagle within the Valles Caldera National Preserve, ruling Wednesday that such a "taking" would burden other pueblos....
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