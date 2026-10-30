Massachusetts And Idaho To Vote On Restricting Cannabis

By Sam Reisman ( October 30, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- On Tuesday, voters in Massachusetts and Idaho will consider ballot measures that would roll back or restrict marijuana legalization, marking the first time that all statewide ballot questions on the issue of cannabis are geared toward fighting reform....
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