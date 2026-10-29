US Tells Justices FedEx Can't Appeal Interested Party Order

By Elliot Weld ( October 29, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to ignore a petition from FedEx Corp. seeking review of whether Qualcomm Inc. complied with real-party-in-interest requirements when it challenged FedEx patents, saying the Federal Circuit got it right by declining to hear the case....
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