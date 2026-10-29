Binance Says It's Not Liable For Alleged Crypto Laundering

By Katryna Perera ( October 29, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Binance has asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss a consolidated suit accusing it of failing to prevent stolen funds from being moved through its platform, saying that even if it identified the suspicious transactions and reported them, that wouldn't have stopped criminals from stealing the crypto....
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