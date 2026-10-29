NLRB Urges 7th Circ. To Ponder Injunction Harm Burden

By Braden Campbell ( October 29, 2026, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the full Seventh Circuit to rethink a ruling that raised the bar for the agency to win injunctions, saying the panel's merits conclusions and its take on what constitutes irreparable harm to workers' labor rights conflict with U.S. Supreme Court precedent....
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