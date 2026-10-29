Ex-Property Management VPs Owe $1.6M For Poaching Clients

By Hayley Fowler ( October 29, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Two former officers and directors at a North Carolina property management company must pay their ex-employer more than $1.6 million in damages to make up for clients they allegedly poached for a rival business they ran, a state court judge ruled, granting the company a partial pretrial win....
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