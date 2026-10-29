Archaeologists Win Bid To Halt Transfer Of Native Artifacts

By Joyce Hanson ( October 29, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge has for now blocked the U.S. Department of the Interior from moving six archaeological collections of Indigenous artifacts in Wyoming and Colorado out of the government's control, saying irreparable harm will result if the agency action moves forward....
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