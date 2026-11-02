USDA Appoints Tribal Advisory Members To Ag Panel
By Joyce Hanson ( November 2, 2026, 11:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it has appointed four members to its tribal advisory committee and is seeking nominations for another eight people to serve on the panel that advises the USDA's secretary on matters related to Indian affairs....
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