Texas Court Backs Mom's Consent To Search Son's Room

By Parker Quinlan ( October 29, 2026, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The highest criminal court in Texas ruled Thursday that law enforcement were justified in believing they could search a man's bedroom without violating his Fourth Amendment rights because he lived at home with his mother, and she granted police access to search her entire home. ...
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