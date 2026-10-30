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Cannabis Co. Says Retailer Failed To Pay $301K For Goods

By Mike Curley ( October 30, 2026, 7:00 AM EDT) -- A cannabis distributor is suing the owner of five dispensaries in California state court, alleging they haven't paid more than $301,000 in invoices and that they claimed they would pay on a "sell-through" basis despite such an agreement being neither negotiated nor agreed to....

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