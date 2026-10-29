Pa. Justices Undo Contempt Over Vulgar Insult To Judge

By Matthew Santoni ( October 29, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a courtroom observer who called a Philadelphia judge a vulgar name as he left his friend's evidence-suppression hearing should not have been held in contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail, since his insult had not significantly disrupted the proceedings....
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