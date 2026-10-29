US Expatriations In Q3 Down 16% From Last Year, IRS Says

By Kevin Pinner ( October 29, 2026, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The number of people who lost or renounced their U.S. citizenship totaled more than 1,300 in the third quarter of 2026 as logged by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, down about 16% year over year and 25% from the previous quarter, the IRS said Thursday....
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