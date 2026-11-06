FTC Letters Expand Hospitals' Pricing Transparency Risks

By John Carroll, Robert Cooper and Ahsin Azim ( November 6, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- On Oct. 5, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson sent warning letters to 24 of the nation's largest healthcare service providers.[1] The letters state that Section 5 of the FTC Act requires providers to give patients timely, accurate and complete pricing for healthcare services, especially nonemergency services scheduled in advance.[2]...
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