9th Circ. Revives Tequila-Maker's TM Fight With Sutter Home
By Ben Adlin ( October 29, 2026, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday reversed a ruling that blocked Roar Spirits LLC from registering two El Bandido Yankee tequila trademarks, holding that a reasonable factfinder could conclude that differences between El Bandido Yankee and Sutter Home Winery's Bandit boxed wine trademark make it unlikely consumers would confuse the brands....
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