DOJ Boosts Alaska Election Suit As State Asks For Dismissal

By Hailey Konnath ( October 30, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Thursday filed an amended, more detailed version of its lawsuit over the two Dan Sullivans running in Alaska's Senate race, prompting the state to urge the federal court to throw it out, arguing that the new complaint "has no more legal basis than the original one."...
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