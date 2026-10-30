The SEC Is Reading Your Corporate AI Disclosures
By Jessica Corso ( October 30, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The top cop at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says agency attorneys are on the lookout for at least two types of artificial intelligence-related fraud: those that use AI to dupe social media users and those committed by companies that fail to properly disclose their use of the new technology....
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