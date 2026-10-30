Raoul, Fioretti Offer Contrasting Priorities For Ill. AG's Office

By Celeste Bott ( October 30, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- After spending much of his second term challenging the Trump administration in court, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking voters for another four years in office, facing Republican Bob Fioretti, who says that as the state's top lawyer he would devote more attention to violent crime and public corruption....
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