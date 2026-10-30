Philly Health System's Time Rounding Shorted OT, Suit Says
By MJ Koo ( October 30, 2026, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A former hospital supervisor has accused a Philadelphia health system in Pennsylvania state court of shortchanging hourly workers on overtime by rounding their clock-in and clock-out times to the nearest 15 minutes while expecting them to start work early and stay late....
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