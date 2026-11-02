Splenda Maker Says Cancer Claims Weren't Protected Speech

By Corey Rothauser ( November 2, 2026, 7:14 PM EST) -- Splenda maker TC Heartland LLC urged the Fourth Circuit to revive its defamation suit against a scientist over her public warnings about the sweetener, arguing that the First Amendment does not shield statements that misrepresent research or rely on concealed test results....
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