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Hub Hires: WilmerHale, Womble Bond, Kirkland

By Chris Villani ( October 30, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Falling temperatures didn't bring a cooldown in the Boston legal lateral market as WilmerHale and Robinson & Cole LLP both welcomed former assistant attorneys general, Honigman LLP established its first office in the market, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP snagged a partner from Ropes & Gray LLP....

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